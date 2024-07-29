ASI to train international experts in heritage conservation

As part of the government’s initiative to aid countries, particularly those in the Global South, in building capacity for heritage conservation, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) will train overseas experts in archaeology. This training aims to equip these individuals with the skills needed to prepare detailed dossiers, protection plans, and other necessary reports to apply for the prestigious UNESCO World Heritage designation. The training sessions will be conducted at the Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Institute of Archaeology in Noida, as stated by officials from the Ministry of Culture.

The initiative seeks to share India’s extensive expertise in heritage conservation with other nations, especially smaller countries, to help preserve their often-overlooked heritage sites. Many heritage sites in small Global South or African nations deserve a place on the World Heritage List but lack the resources and knowledge to make a strong case for their inclusion. By providing this training, India aims to assist these nations in successfully conserving and showcasing their cultural heritage.