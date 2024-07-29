CBI Charges Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Others in Excise Policy Case

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) filed a chargesheet against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and other accused in the Rouse Avenue Court, concerning the alleged excise policy scam. This follows the court’s recent extension of Kejriwal’s judicial custody until August 8. The court also extended the custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia and BRS leader K Kavitha in connection with a related money laundering case.

The filing of the chargesheet came shortly after Kejriwal’s wife, Sunita Kejriwal, called on the people of Haryana to avenge the “insult” of her husband’s imprisonment by ensuring the party’s victory in the upcoming Assembly elections. She accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of being “jealous” of Kejriwal’s achievements in Delhi and Punjab. In June, the CBI had arrested Kejriwal, alleging his role as a primary conspirator in the liquor policy scam and citing connections between his close associate, Vijay Nair, and multiple liquor producers and traders.

The CBI’s chargesheet claims that Nair solicited undue benefits to include favorable provisions for AAP in the excise policy since March 2021, with Kejriwal’s cabinet retroactively approving decisions made by former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia. The CBI also alleged that Rs 44.45 crore was transferred through ‘hawala channels’ to Goa between June 2021 and January 2022 for AAP’s assembly election campaign, part of the Rs 100 crore in bribes purportedly received by the party. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) arrested Kejriwal in March following raids at his residence.