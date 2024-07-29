Centre, states must collaborate for developed India: PM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of coordinated efforts between the central and state governments to achieve the goal of ‘Viksit Bharat’ during a meeting with the chief ministers and deputy chief ministers of BJP-ruled states. Highlighting the significance of both preserving heritage and fostering development, Modi outlined his vision for making India a $5 trillion economy and the third-largest economy in the world. He also underscored the role of public participation in welfare initiatives, as discussed by leaders familiar with the meeting’s details.

The meeting, known as ‘mukhyamantri parishad’, involved in-depth discussions on various topics, including the success of government schemes and the political challenges faced by the party post-recent Lok Sabha elections. The chief ministers and their deputies presented their states’ achievements in implementing schemes and promoting good governance. They pledged to follow Modi’s call for ensuring comprehensive coverage of welfare and development programs in their regions, aiming to set an example of effective governance. Notably, Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath showcased the ‘Gram Sachivalaya’ digitization initiative, while Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma presented the ‘Rozgar Sangam Yojna’ addressing unemployment, and Bihar’s deputy CM Vijay Kumar Sinha highlighted efforts in curbing illegal mining.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Amit Shah, along with party president JP Nadda, participated in the discussions on strategies and challenges. On the first day of the meeting, Modi stressed the necessity of achieving saturation coverage of welfare schemes, urging BJP-ruled states to exemplify good governance. He reiterated the party’s commitment to promoting good governance and meeting the aspirations of the people, a message he also shared on social media platform X. The ‘mukhyamantri parishad’ serves as a regular forum for the BJP to review key state schemes and ensure adherence to good governance practices.