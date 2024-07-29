Commodity Market: Gold price surge marginally

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in Kerala on July 29, 2024. Yellow metal is priced at Rs 50,720, up by Rs 120 per 8 gram. On Saturday, gold price gained by Rs 200 per 8 gram.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat on Monday at Rs 68,160 per 10 gram, which is down by merely 0.04% or Rs 26. Silver futures were trading at Rs 81,700/kg, up by 0.4% or Rs 329. The prices of gold have fallen by Rs 3,400/10gm in July so far while those of silver have gone down by Rs 7,800/kg.

In global markets, price of spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,397.65 per ounce. U.S. gold futures climbed 0.7% to $2,396.70. Price of spot silver gained 0.9% at $28.14 per ounce, platinum rose 0.9% to $943.40 and palladium was up 1.1% at $909.71.