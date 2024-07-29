Customs seize gold worth Rs 13.11 crore at airport, 7 arrested

Mumbai: Mumbai Customs has seized over 20.18 kg of gold worth Rs 13.11 crore at the Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport. The officials also seized 4.98 kg of ganja and forex valued at Rs 0.96 crore. Seven people were also arrested in the case.

‘During 15-27 July, 2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone-III seized over 20.18 Kg Gold valued at ? 13.11 Cr, 4.98 Kg Ganja & Forex valued at ? 0.96 Cr across 39 cases. Gold was found concealed in cardboard boxes, on & inside body of pax. Seven pax were arrested,’ Mumbai Customs said in an official statement on X.

Earlier in June, Mumbai customs seized a massive quantity of contraband, including cigarettes, e-cigarettes, and tobacco/gutkha valued at over Rs 10 crore, from the Taloja area of Mumbai. The operation was conducted on June 25. It resulted in the confiscation of approximately 10,000 kgs of goods, totaling around 74 lakh sticks of cigarettes.

‘On 25.06.2024, Airport Commissionerate, Mumbai Customs Zone III carried out destruction of 10,000 kgs of confiscated/seized cigarettes ( 74 lakh sticks approx), e-cigarettes & Tobacco/Gutkha, valued at ? 10.60 crore at facility of Mumbai Waste Management Limited, Taloja,’ Mumbai customs said in a post on X.