IAS Aspirants’ Death: MCD Seals Illegal Basements of 13 Coaching Centres

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has initiated a crackdown on illegal coaching centres following the tragic deaths of three IAS aspirants due to flooding in the basement of their coaching centre. On Sunday, officials sealed 13 illegally operated basements in the Old Rajendra Nagar area, including well-known centres such as IAS Gurukul, Chahal Academy, and Plutus Academy. The MCD will also establish a high-level committee to investigate the flooding incident at Rau’s Study Circle, where the students lost their lives.

Tariq Thomas, the additional commissioner of the MCD, announced that the crackdown began on Sunday evening, with three basements already closed and further actions planned. The Delhi government has endorsed the MCD’s actions and has ordered an inquiry into the incident. This comes in the wake of a recent MCD survey conducted after a major fire at an institute in Mukherjee Nagar, another coaching hub. The survey aims to identify coaching centres that are not complying with regulations.

In response to the incident, students continued their protests early Monday, demanding justice and stricter measures from the government. They called for accountability from all relevant authorities and steps to prevent future waterlogging in the area. Additionally, students demanded action against coaching centres and landlords operating illegally, the implementation of a rent regulation bill, mandatory insurance coverage for coaching centres and libraries, and the establishment of a grievance redressal mechanism for students facing irregularities at coaching sites.