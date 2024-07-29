Karnataka BJP-JDS leaders plan 7-day protest march

BJP state president B.Y. Vijayendra announced that a padayatra (foot march) will commence on August 3, covering the distance from Bengaluru to Mysuru over seven days. The march will be inaugurated by former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy. Yediyurappa called on the public to join the protest, emphasizing the necessity of overthrowing the corrupt Congress government. He asserted that both parties will fight together, with thousands participating, and insisted that the protest will continue until the Chief Minister resigns, highlighting that the issue has already been addressed in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Union Heavy Industries Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy accused the state government of gaining power through deceit and alleged that corruption started from their first day in office. He criticized the Congress party for its inadequate response in the legislative assembly despite its extensive governance experience. Kumaraswamy also alleged a transfer racket and claimed that Congress had to rely on sponsored media statements to defend itself.

Prominent leaders, including Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly R. Ashok, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, and Union Minister Prahlad Joshi, attended the meeting. These leaders reiterated the need for a united opposition to expose and combat the alleged corruption and misgovernance by the Congress government.