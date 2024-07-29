Kerala: KSEB may raise nighttime power tariffs, Reduce daytime rates

Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty has announced plans to adjust electricity rates in Kerala by reducing daytime rates for domestic consumption and increasing rates during peak night hours to address the ongoing power crisis. The widespread installation of smart meters in households will enable the government to implement time-of-day pricing, allowing rates to vary based on consumption time. Krishnankutty highlighted that nighttime electricity usage is significantly higher than daytime, prompting the consideration of higher rates during peak hours to curb excessive consumption.

Reports indicate that the Regulatory Commission has revised the electricity supply code, establishing a uniform rate for all consumers regardless of whether they require additional infrastructure such as posts. This change aims to lower costs for those who previously paid extra for posts. The connection fee will now be based on the connected load rather than the cost of materials. For single-phase connections (up to 5 kW) within 200 meters of a house or establishment without a post, the fee is set at Rs 1,800. For three-phase connections (above 10 kW), the fee is Rs 4,600, with higher fees applicable based on the connected load.

Additionally, connections requiring extra posts, which currently incur costs of up to Rs 10,000 per post, will now be charged the same rate as connections without additional posts, based on the connected load. For connections exceeding 200 meters, the fee will be determined by the actual cost of the materials used. This new approach aims to simplify the fee structure and ensure fairness in electricity connection costs.