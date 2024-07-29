Kerala: NHRM Employee Shot with Air Gun Over Personal Dispute in Thiruvananthapuram

The police have determined that the attack on Shini, a woman shot with an airgun in Vanchiyoor, Thiruvananthapuram, was driven by a personal vendetta against her or her family. The unidentified attacker targeted her on Sunday morning, July 28. Prior to the incident, the attacker is believed to have scouted Shini’s house and surroundings. After the shooting, the assailant’s car, using a fake number plate, was seen heading towards Attingal. Multiple police teams have been formed to investigate and apprehend the suspect.

On the day of the attack, Shini, who works for the National Rural Health Mission (NRHM) and resides in Vallakkadavu, was shot by a masked assailant at her home in the Chempakassery Residents Association, Vanchiyoor West Fort. She sustained minor injuries and was hospitalized for treatment. The assailant, whose identity remains unknown, fired one shot at Shini and two more at the floor before fleeing. Shini’s husband is currently working abroad. CCTV footage obtained by Asianet News shows the attacker arriving in a silver-colored Celerio car with a fake number plate, which was traced to a Swift car sold in Kozhikode to a buyer from Parandode.

At around 8:30 am, a tall woman with her face covered, except for her eyes, approached Shini’s residence, pretending to deliver a letter. Shini’s father-in-law answered the door and called for Shini, who came out to receive what she thought was a registered letter. The woman pulled out an airgun from under a large piece of paper she presented and shot Shini in the inner arm as she tried to block the gun. The assailant then fired two more shots before escaping. The police are intensifying their search for the suspect, using CCTV footage and testimonies from Shini’s family members.