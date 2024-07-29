Kerala on high alert: Heavy rainfall expected for next 5 days

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert in five districts of Kerala – Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod – due to heavy rainfall and thunderstorms expected in the next five days. Fishing has been banned along the Kerala coast due to adverse weather conditions.

Radar images indicate a possibility of rain in Pathanamthitta, Idukki, Ernakulam, and Thrissur districts, with strong winds expected to reach speeds of up to 40 kmph. The recent winds and rains in the northern districts have caused significant losses for the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB), with power supply yet to be restored in many areas.

Due to the heavy rain, a holiday has been declared for three schools in Wayanad district – Vellarimala Vocational Higher Secondary School, Puthumala UP School, and Mundakkai UP School – due to the risk of landslides and waterlogging. Some families from Puthumala Island have been relocated to relief camps, and schools in hilly areas prone to landslides and flooding have also been granted a holiday.