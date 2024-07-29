Know how to protect and prevent thieves from switching off your smartphone

Mumbai: Losing our smartphone will turns out to be a troublesome situation- keeping privacy and data at risk. Thieves often switch off the phone immediately after stealing it- preventing the owner from tracking the same. But you can prevent this from happening with a simple setting on your Android device.

Unlock to power off:

Android smartphones come equipped with various privacy and safety features. One such feature is the ‘Unlock to Power Off’ which helps to prevent a stolen smartphone from being switched off without unlocking it first. Enabling this feature will ensure that if your device gets stolen, then the thief will not be able to turn it off, enabling you to track its location.

Steps to enable the ‘Unlock to Power Off’ feature:

Open Settings: Start by navigating to the settings app on your phone.

Navigate to Privacy: Scroll down and tap on the ‘Privacy’ option.

Select Unlock to Power Off: Look for the ‘Unlock to Power Off’ option in the privacy settings.

Enable the Feature: If you can’t find the option, use the search bar in settings to locate it quickly. Once found, toggle the switch to enable the feature.

By enabling this feature, a thief will not be able to switch off your phone without unlocking it first, enabling you to track it more effectively.

Also Read; Steel production in India to cross 300 million tonnes by 2030

Steps to track your stolen phone:

In case your phone gets stolen and remains powered on, you could track it by using online services like ‘Google Find My Device’.

Ensure that the Find My Device feature on your smartphone is active and that it is connected to the internet.

This will further enable you to locate, lock or even erase your device remotely if necessary.

Additional tips for phone security

Keep ‘Find My Device’ enabled: Make sure Google’s Find My Device is enabled for additional security. This feature will help to locate your smartphone, lock it remotely, and erase data if needed.

Use a Strong Password: Protect your device with a strong password or biometric lock (fingerprint or face unlock) to prevent unauthorized access.

Regularly Backup Data: Regular backups can help to protect your important data in case of theft or damage.