Know what is bondage sex

BDSM is also known as Bondage sex. BDSM is a term used to describe aspects of sex that involve dominance, submission, and control. It usually involves one partner taking on a more dominant role during sex, while the other is more submissive.

BDSM is divided into three categories:

Bondage: Restricting a partner’s freedom of movement, for example, with ropes, handcuffs, or other restraints

Discipline: Agreed upon rules and punishments for a dominant partner to exert control over a submissive partner

Dominance: The act of showing dominance over a physical partner, either during sex or outside of the bedroom

Submission: The act of showing submission to the dominant partner’s actions and wishes

Sadism and Masochism (or Sadomasochism): Pleasure that a partner may feel from either inflicting pain (sadism) or receiving pain (masochism), either physical or emotional.

According to a 2016 study, nearly 47% of women and 60% of men have fantasized about dominating someone in a sexual context. The same study found that BDSM sex was slightly more prevalent in couples on the LGBTQ spectrum.