Lenovo launches new Android tablet: Details

Mumbai: Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 was launched in China. The Android tablet is also available in a ‘Comfort Edition’ variant that offers a smoother, paper-like texture on the display and low-latency stylus support.

Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 price in China starts at CNY 2,099 (roughly Rs. 24,200) for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants are priced at CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,400) and 2,499 (roughly Rs. 28,900), respectively.

Meanwhile, the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 ‘Comfort Edition’ is available in two variants — 8GB+128GB, priced at CNY 2,399 (roughly Rs. 27,700), and 8GB+256GB which costs CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 30,000). There’s no word from the company on whether the tablet will be introduced in markets outside of China.

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 runs on Android 14 with the company’s ZUI 16 skin on top. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with up to 256GB of LPDDR5x RAM. The tablet sports a 12.7-inch 2.9K display with a 144Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision support.

The display on the ‘Comfort Edition’ variant has a paper-like finish and is claimed to be geared at people who want to use to tablet for reading. The tablet comes with support for Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, and has a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfers. The device is equipped with a quad speaker setup tuned by JBL.

Lenovo has equipped the Xiaoxin Pad Pro 12.7 with a 10,200mAh battery and the tablet offers support for fast charging at 45W. The tablet can also be used with a stylus, but the ‘Comfort Edition’ features a 9.6ms low latency mode that appears to be aimed at users who want to use the device as a notepad.