Market capitalisation of 6 of top-10 valued firms surge by Rs 1.85 lakh crore

Mumbai: The combined market capitalisation (m-cap) of 6 of the top-10 most valued firms increased by Rs 1,85,186.51 crore last week. During the past week, the BSE Sensex rose by 728.07 points, or 0.90%.

Market capitalisation or market cap is the total value of a company’s stock. It is calculated by multiplying the stock price by the number of its outstanding shares.

The market valuation of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged by Rs 44,907.49 crore, reaching Rs 7,46,602.73 crore. Infosys saw its valuation grow by Rs 35,665.92 crore, bringing it to Rs 7,80,062.35 crore.

ITC’s market cap jumped by Rs 35,363.32 crore to Rs 6,28,042.62 crore. Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) added Rs 30,826.1 crore to its valuation, totaling Rs 15,87,598.71 crore. Bharti Airtel’s market cap rose by Rs 30,282.99 crore to Rs 8,62,211.38 crore, and HDFC Bank’s valuation increased by Rs 8,140.69 crore, reaching Rs 12,30,842.03 crore.

Meanwhile, Reliance Industries saw its market cap fall by Rs 62,008.68 crore to Rs 20,41,821.06 crore. ICICI Bank’s valuation declined by Rs 28,511.07 crore to Rs 8,50,020.53 crore, and the State Bank of India’s market cap dropped by Rs 23,427.1 crore to Rs 7,70,149.39 crore. Hindustan Unilever’s valuation also decreased by Rs 3,500.89 crore to Rs 6,37,150.41 crore.

Reliance Industries remains the most valued firm, followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, State Bank of India, LIC, Hindustan Unilever, and ITC.