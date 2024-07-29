Monsoon chaos in Uttarakhand: Key roads blocked, 1.5L impacted

Incessant rainfall in Uttarakhand has unleashed a series of landslides, resulting in widespread destruction and chaos. In Bageshwar district, five houses were damaged, and numerous livestock were killed after being buried under heavy debris. The district’s transportation network has been severely disrupted, with 21 roads blocked due to heavy landslides, impacting over 60,000 people. In Tehri Garhwal’s Balganga area, the administration evacuated the entire Toli village following two fatalities on Friday. Bhupendra Singh Mehar, District Disaster Management Officer of Pithoragarh, reported that the Thal-Munsiyari and Tawaghat-Lipulekh routes in Pithoragarh district have remained closed for the fourth consecutive day, halting traffic movement.

“Of the 25 blocked roads, only seven have been reopened. Additionally, all 31 motor roads leading to the China border and connecting routes remain shut, affecting approximately 1.5 lakh people,” Mehar added. The Kali river has remained above the warning level for the third consecutive day, prompting the administration to issue a high alert along its banks.

Continuous rainfall from Friday night to Saturday afternoon led to landslides that destroyed pedestrian paths, stranding villagers. “Seven families from Hokra hamlet have sought shelter in a panchayat house due to heavy rainfall and landslides, which have destroyed pedestrian paths and cut off rural areas from essential supplies,” an official from the District Disaster Management Office said. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed the district administration to immediately identify and evacuate residents of sensitive villages, including Tingarh, following the two fatalities in Toli village, Balganga area, on Friday.

District Magistrate Mayur Dikshit stated, “The families of the deceased have been given relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each.” He added that the residents of Tingarh village were evacuated and relocated to a relief camp.

Nature’s Wrath

– In Bageshwar, five houses damaged and several livestock killed.

– 21 roads blocked due to heavy landslides, affecting 60,000 people.

– In Balganga, the administration evacuated the entire Toli village.

– All 31 motor roads to the China border remain shut, affecting 1.5 lakh people.

– Families of the deceased provided with relief cheques of Rs 4 lakh each.

– Kali river remained above warning level for the third consecutive day.