Paris Olympics 2024: Day 3; Full Schedule with Timings for India

India celebrated its first medal at the Paris Olympics 2024 on Sunday when Manu Bhaker won a historic bronze in the 10m air pistol event with a score of 221.7. The 22-year-old shooter made a significant comeback after a disappointing malfunction in the Tokyo Olympics three years ago, ending a 12-year Olympic medal drought for Indian shooting.

Bhaker’s bronze placed India in the joint 18th position with South Africa, Hungary, and Spain in the overall standings. Her success has reignited hopes within the Indian contingent and generated excitement for upcoming events.

Following Bhaker’s triumph, attention now turns to shooters Ramita Jindal and Arjun Babuta, who have both reached the finals of the 10m air rifle events. Jindal will compete in the women’s final at 1:00 PM IST, and Babuta will participate in the men’s final at 3:30 PM IST.

Encouraged by Bhaker’s achievement, the Indian team aims to secure more podium finishes and achieve double-digit medals this time. Prithviraj Tondaiman is set to compete in the men’s trap event. Additionally, the mixed teams of Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, as well as Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema, will participate in the 10m air pistol mixed team qualification.

Other Indian athletes will also be in action on day three. The Indian men’s hockey team will face Argentina in their second group match at 4:15 PM IST, hoping to continue their winning streak. The badminton team, featuring Lakshya Sen in men’s singles, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in men’s doubles, and Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto in women’s doubles, will compete in their respective matches.

India’s schedule at the Olympics in Paris on Monday, July 29:

**Archery**

– Men’s team quarterfinals: Tarundeep Rai, Dhiraj Bommadevara, Pravin Jadhav — 6:30 PM

**Badminton**

– Men’s doubles (Group stage): Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty vs Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Seidel (Germany) — 12 PM

– Women’s doubles (Group stage): Ashwini Ponnappa and Tanisha Crasto vs Nami Matsuyama and Chiharu Shida (Japan) — 12:50 PM

– Men’s singles (Group stage): Lakshya Sen vs Julien Carraggi (Belgium) — 5:30 PM

**Shooting**

– 10m Air Pistol Mixed Team Qualification: Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh; Rhythm Sangwan and Arjun Singh Cheema — 12:45 PM

– Men’s Trap Qualification: Prithviraj Tondaiman — 1 PM

– 10m Air Rifle Women’s Final: Ramita Jindal — 1 PM

– 10m Air Rifle Men’s Final: Arjun Babuta — 3:30 PM

**Hockey**

– Men’s Pool B Match: India vs Argentina — 4:15 PM

**Table tennis**

– Women’s Singles (Round of 32): Sreeja Akula vs Jian Zeng (Singapore) — 11:30 PM