Paris Olympics 2024: Shooter Ramita Jindal Earns Praise with 7th Place

In a poignant moment for India at the Paris Olympics 2024, shooter Ramita Jindal finished seventh in the women’s 10m air rifle final on Monday. The 20-year-old scored 145.3 points in the final, having entered the event with a strong performance in the qualification round where she secured the fifth position. Despite a promising start in the final, where she scored 104.0 after 10 shots and briefly moved up to sixth place, Jindal ultimately concluded her journey in seventh place.

Jindal’s path to the final saw her outperforming notable competitors in the domestic trials, including World Championship medallist Mehuli Ghosh and Tilottama Sen. In Sunday’s qualification round, she secured her place in the final with an impressive score of 631.5, finishing in fifth place. As a bronze medallist in the 10m air rifle event at the Hangzhou Asian Games, Jindal demonstrated significant resilience and skill in her Olympic debut, marking a noteworthy achievement in her shooting career.

Meanwhile, Manu Bhaker made history on Sunday by becoming the first Indian woman shooter to win an Olympic medal, clinching bronze in the women’s 10m air pistol event. This victory ended a 12-year wait for Indian shooters and opened India’s medal account at the Paris Olympics. Although Jindal missed out on adding to India’s medal tally, her efforts were widely praised by Indians on social media.