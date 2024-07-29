Paris Olympics 2024: Tarun Tahiliani faces backlash for Indian team’s uniforms

As India gears up for the Paris Olympics 2024, which began on July 26, the national team’s uniforms have become a hot topic of debate on social media. Renowned designer Tarun Tahiliani, celebrated for his blend of modernity and textile heritage, faces criticism for the ikat-inspired uniforms. The male athletes’ uniforms feature white kurta pajamas paired with jackets in the saffron and green colors of the Indian tricolor, while female athletes are dressed in sarees.

Dr. Nandita Iyer, an author and health columnist, expressed her discontent on X, criticizing the uniforms as poorly designed with digital prints, cheap polyester fabric, and unimaginative use of the tricolor. She compared them unfavorably to other countries’ ceremonial uniforms like those of Mongolia, South Korea, Monaco, and Nigeria, which she described as “stunning.” Additionally, ace shuttler Jwala Gutta labeled the uniforms a “huge disappointment,” mentioning that the athletes were uncomfortable due to the poor fit of the blouses.

Actor Tara Deshpande also voiced her disappointment, questioning the design and budget decisions, and highlighting India’s rich textile tradition. Many users echoed these sentiments, lamenting the missed opportunity to showcase India’s vibrant heritage of weaves and looms on a global stage. Some even shared AI-generated visuals, questioning why fashion designers are not utilizing AI to improve designs. The backlash is particularly notable given Tahiliani’s reputation and recent high-profile designs for Anant and Radhika Merchant’s wedding.