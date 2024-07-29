Police seize drugs worth Rs 9 crore, 1 arrested

Silchar: Assam police have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs 9 crore from Cachar district in the state. Police also arrested a drug peddler in connection with this.

After getting secret information about drug smuggling, Assam Police launched a special operation in Katakhal area and apprehended Abdul Alim (42) with 30,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets.A two-wheeler, used for transportation of the drugs, was also seized.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post appreciated the police for their continued efforts for a drugs-free Assam. Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and being sent to other parts of the country through Assam.