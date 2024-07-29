DH NEWSDH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Police seize drugs worth Rs 9 crore, 1 arrested

Jul 29, 2024, 04:56 pm IST

Silchar: Assam police have seized highly addictive methamphetamine tablets valued at Rs  9 crore from Cachar district in the state. Police also  arrested a drug peddler in connection with this.

After getting  secret information about  drug smuggling, Assam Police launched a special operation in Katakhal area and apprehended Abdul Alim (42) with 30,000 methamphetamine tablets, also known as Yaba tablets.A two-wheeler, used for transportation of the drugs, was also seized.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat 

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in a social media post appreciated the police for their continued efforts for a drugs-free Assam. Police suspect that the drugs were smuggled from Myanmar and being sent to other parts of the country through Assam.

 

Tags
shortlink
Jul 29, 2024, 04:56 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button