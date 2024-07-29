SC rejects ED’s appeal against Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren’s bail

The Supreme Court of India dismissed the Enforcement Directorate’s (ED) plea against the bail granted to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in a money laundering case. This decision, delivered on Monday, is pivotal in the ongoing investigation linked to an alleged land scam.

A bench comprising Justices BR Gavai and KV Viswanathan upheld the Jharkhand High Court’s June 28 judgment, which had granted bail to Soren. The Supreme Court commended the High Court’s ruling as “very well reasoned,” rejecting the ED’s argument that the High Court overlooked crucial witness statements under Section 50 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Justice Gavai asserted that the High Court had valid and well-explained reasons for disregarding those statements.

The ED had expressed concerns that releasing Soren on bail could result in further offenses, alleging that Soren misused his position to unlawfully acquire land in Jharkhand’s capital. The agency also claimed that Soren’s media consultant admitted to manipulating official records on his behalf. Soren, arrested by the ED on January 31, had resigned as Chief Minister but was reappointed on July 4 after securing bail.