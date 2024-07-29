Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty close flat

Mumbai: After opening at record highs, Indian equity benchmark indices- BSE Sensex, and NSE Nifty- lost momentum during the second half and settled on a flat note on Monday. The BSE Sensex settled at 81,356, up 0.03 per cent or 23 points. The index hit an all-time high of 81,908.43 during early trade. The NSE Nifty ended at 24,836, up 0.01 per cent or 1 point. The index soared to a record high of 24,999.75.

Out of the 50 listed stocks on the Nifty50, 25 settled lower. Top losers were h Bharti Airtel, Titan, Cipla, ITC, and Tata Consumer. On the contrary, 25 stocks settled higher with gains. Top gainers were Divi’s Labs, BPCL, Larsen & Toubro, Bajaj Finserv, and Mahindra & Mahindra.

On BSE 2,355 stock advanced, 1,676 stocks declined and 139 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,170. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 389, and those that hit a 52-week low was 22. In addition, 461 stocks traded in upper circuit and 237 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Among the broader indices, mid-cap stocks outperformed the others as the Nifty MidCap 100 index hit a fresh record high of 58,455.10. The index settled at 58,364.65, up 1 .03 per cent. The Nifty SmallCap index, too, ended 1 per cent higher. The BSE midcap index rose nearly 1 percent while smallcap index added 1.2 percent.

PSU Bank, Media, and Realty indices led by gains with a rally of up 2.25 per cent among the other sectoral indices, while FMCG, IT, and select financial services settled lower.