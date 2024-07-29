UAE authority announces new paid parking areas

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) in Abu Dhabi announced new paid parking areas. Khalifa Commercial District and Etihad Plaza in Khalifa City will get new paid parking areas.

Three sectors within those areas will now have paid parking: SW2, SE45, and SE48. Sector SE48 is located at the headquarters of Etihad Airways on Al Mireef Street and includes 694 parking spaces, including 3 designated for people of determination.

Sector SE45 is situated at Etihad Plaza between Al Mireef Street and Al Ibtisamah Street, containing 1,283 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

Sector SW2 is located between Al Marmouq Street to the west and Al Qalayid Street to the east, bounded by Theyab Bin Eissa Street to the north and Al Murahibeen Street to the south. It includes 523 parking spaces, with 17 designated for people of determination.

The Mawaqif service will be activated. This initiative comes as part of efforts to minimise instances of illegal parking and improve safety and security. Mawaqif, a government entity under AD Mobility, manages and organises parking spaces in the emirate.

In general, Mawaqif parking zones come in two types: premium and standard. Under premium (white and blue signs), fees are charged at Dh3 per hour for a maximum of four hours from 8am to 12am. Standard (black and blue) costs Dh2 per hour or Dh15 for 24 hours, and it is free on Sundays and public holidays.