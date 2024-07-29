UAE authority warns of traffic delay on key road: Details

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai warned passengers expected delay on Emirates Road. The authority said delays are expected between the intersection of Hatta Road and Al Ain Road towards Abu Dhabi till August 31, 2024.

The expected delay is due to rehabilitation and maintenance work on the street. The authority advised motorists to plan their trips accordingly and head out early to ensure their timely arrival.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi Mobility (AD Mobility) in Abu Dhabi announced new paid parking areas. Khalifa Commercial District and Etihad Plaza in Khalifa City will get new paid parking areas.