Union government extends subsidy on two- and three-wheeler electric vehicles

New Delhi: The Union government has extended the dates of the Electric Mobility Promotion Scheme (EMPS). The dates have been extended by two more months, ending on September 30, 2024. It was scheduled to conclude on July 31, this year.

The updated EMPS offers subsidies on EVs up to Rs 10,000 for two-wheelers, up to Rs 25,000 for a small electric three-wheeler, and up to Rs 50,000 for large three-wheeler EVs.

The Ministry of Heavy Industries launched the EMPS in March 2024 to support battery-powered vehicles in the country. Initially, the government included over 3,33,387 electric two-wheelers in the scheme benefits, which was increased to 5,00,080. It also includes 60,709 electric 3-wheelers such as e-rickshaws and e-carts.

The government has also increased the budget for the same. Earlier, it was Rs 500 crore, which now has been updated to Rs 778 crore.