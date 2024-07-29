Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition launched in India: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition was launched in India today (July 29). The smartphone boasts the same specifications as the variant that debuted in the country on June 12 but comes in a new dual-tone texture scheme dubbed Panda Design.

Xiaomi 14 Civi Limited Edition is priced in India at Rs. 48,999. The smartphone is available in a single storage configuration: 12GB RAM+512GB storage. ICICI Bank card holders can avail of a Rs. 3,000 instant discount on the handset. Alternatively, buyers can also opt for an exchange bonus of Rs. 3,000 while trading in their device for the Xiaomi 14 Civi.

It has been introduced in three new colourways: Aqua Blue, Hot Pink, and Panda White. The smartphone will be available for purchase starting today at 2 pm IST on the brand website, Xiaomi Retail and Flipkart.

Xiaomi 14 Civi comes with a 6.55-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It boasts support for HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, while also being equipped with up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The screen features Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

The smartphone is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor which is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. It runs on HyperOS based on Android 14. It comes with an in-house T1 signal enhancement chip. This smartphone is equipped with an IceLoop cooling system which can provide up to three times better thermal efficiency compared to traditional vapour cooling systems.

The Xiaomi 14 Civi gets a triple rear camera unit with a Summilux lens, co-engineered by Leica. It comprises a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 image sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with 2x zoom, and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide angle shooter. For selfies, the handset gets two 32-megapixel cameras on the front.

It is backed by a 4,700mAh battery with support for 67W wired fast charging. The smartphone’s connectivity and navigational features include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.