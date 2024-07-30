Anand Mahindra offers support amid Wayanad landslide

Anand Mahindra, Chairman of Mahindra & Mahindra, expressed deep sorrow on Tuesday (July 30) over the devastating landslides that have hit Wayanad, Kerala. This region, renowned for its scenic beauty, has been severely impacted by heavy rains that triggered landslides, causing significant loss of life and destruction. Mahindra conveyed his condolences to the affected communities and committed his company’s support to the relief efforts through a heartfelt message on social media.

The landslides, which struck early Tuesday, have claimed over 40 lives, with many more feared trapped under the debris. Villages such as Mundakkai, Chooralmala, Attamala, and Noolpuzha have been heavily affected, resulting in extensive damage and isolation from the rest of the district. The destruction of homes, swelling water bodies, and uprooted trees have further complicated rescue operations in these areas.

In response to the disaster, the Kerala government has requested assistance from the Indian Army for rescue efforts. The district administration has established a special control room at the police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, operating 24/7 under the state police chief’s supervision. The public can reach out for information or assistance via helplines 9497900402 or 0471 2721566. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed concern, assuring all possible support from the Centre after speaking with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.