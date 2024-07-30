Bomb threat halts Jammu-Jodhpur Express in Punjab; search in progress

On Tuesday, July 30, a Jammu-Jodhpur express train was halted at Kasu Begu station in Firozpur, Punjab, following a bomb threat received by the police. Ferozepur Police quickly responded to the alert, stopping the train and evacuating passengers. Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Saumya Mishra confirmed that police teams, along with dog squads and three bomb disposal units, were dispatched to the scene to secure the area and conduct a thorough investigation.

In a separate incident on the same day, a tragic train collision occurred near Barabambo station in Jharkhand’s Seraikela-Kharsawan district. The Howrah-Mumbai Mail collided with a derailed goods train, resulting in the deaths of two passengers and injuries to at least 20 others. Deputy Development Commissioner Prabhat Kumar Badiyar reported that the rescue operation involved cutting open a coach to retrieve the bodies and evacuate the injured. The collision caused a dozen coaches of the Howrah-Mumbai Mail to derail, complicating rescue efforts.

Police Superintendent Mukesh Lunayat indicated that the initial investigation suggested the Howrah-Mumbai Mail crashed into an already derailed goods train. The seriously injured passengers were taken to Chakradharpur Railway Hospital, with most of the victims found in five coaches. This accident marks the third significant railway mishap since June, leading to the cancellation and diversion of multiple trains.