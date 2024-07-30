Commodity Market: Gold decline marginally

Mumbai: Gold price declined marginally in Kerala on Tuesday, July 30, 2024. Sovereign gold is priced at Rs 50,560, down by Rs 160 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 6320, down by Rs 20. Yesterday, yellow metal price edged higher by Rs 120 per 8 gram to Rs 50,720.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures opened flat. Gold futures opened at Rs 68,272 per 10 gram, which is up by merely 0.01% or Rs 4. Silver futures were trading at Rs 81,450/kg, up by 0.2% or Rs 163. Gold prices have recovered by nearly Rs 900 from its low of Rs 67,400 per 10 gram in Thursday’s session while silver has been trading flat since then.

In global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,380.31 per ounce. U.S. gold futures were little changed at $2,377.30. Among other metals, spot silver fell 0.6% to $27.69 per ounce. Platinum was flat at $948.55 and palladium dipped 0.7% to $897.50.