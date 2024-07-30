Forex Market: Indian rupee opens flat against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian currency opened flat against the US currency on Tuesday. As per forex traders, the decline in crude oil prices supported the rupee but firm dollar overseas restricted gains for the domestic unit. Month-end dollar demand as well as forex outflows also kept the rupee in a tight range.

At the interbank currency exchange, the rupee opened firm at 83.73 and was trading in the range of 83.73 to 83.74 in early trade. The domestic currency had recovered from its all-time low by 5 paise to settle at 83.73 against the US dollar on Friday. It settled at 83.73 against the US dollar on yesterday.

Also Read: Realme launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was at 104.6070, marginally up 0.04 per cent.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the Indian capital markets on Monday, selling shares worth Rs 2,474.54 crore. India’s forex reserves had jumped $ 4 billion to reach an all-time high of $ 670.857 billion for the week ended July 19. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net buyers in the Indian capital markets on Friday as they purchased shares worth Rs 2,546.38 crore.