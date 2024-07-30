Gulf country tighten rules for expat hiring

Muscat: The Ministry of Labour (MoL) in Oman has decided to tighten rules for expat hiring. The authority issued a comprehensive set of new measures aimed at regulating the labour market and enhancing job opportunities for Omani nationals. The new guidelines will be in force from September.

Under the new directive, all state administrative units and government-owned companies must refrain from engaging with private sector entities that fail to meet the government’s Omanisation targets. Additionally, private sector companies must now secure an electronic certificate from the MoL, verifying their compliance with work standards and Omanisation quotas.

The ministry has expanded the list of occupations non-Omanis are restricted from by adding over 30 new professions. All private sector establishments will be mandated to employ at least one Omani national in positions deemed suitable.