Honor launches Honor X60i: Details

Mumbai: Honor X60i has been unveiled in China. The smartphone will go on sale later this week in China, and there’s no word from the company on when it will be launched in India. This newly-launched phone succeeds the Honor X50i, which was introduced in China in April 2023.

The Honor X60i starts in China at CNY 1,399 (roughly Rs. 16,100) for the 8GB + 256GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB variants are priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 18,400) and CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 20,700), respectively. The handset is offered in Cloud Blue, Coral Purple, Magic Night Black and Moon Shadow White (translated from Chinese) colour options.

The Honor X60i sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) AMOLED screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset paired with a Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage. The phone ships with Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0.

The Honor X60i is equipped with a dual rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor alongside an LED flash unit. The front camera carries an 8-megapixel sensor.

The Honor X60i packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 35W charging. The smartphone also supports dual 5G, dual 4G, Wi-Fi, OTG, GPS, A-GPS, Galileo, Bluetooth 5.1 and USB Type-C connectivity. For biometric authentication, it carries an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also comes with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance.