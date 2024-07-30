Howrah-Mumbai train derailment: List of cancelled and diverted trains

In a tragic incident, at least five trains were canceled and four others were short-terminated on Tuesday (July 30) after 18 coaches of the Howrah-CSMT Express derailed near Bada Bamboo, about 80 km from Jamshedpur in Jharkhand. The South Eastern Railway (SER) provided details on the affected services.

Cancelled Trains:

– 22861 Howrah-Titlagarh-Kantabanji Express (July 30, 2024)

– 08015/18019 Kharagpur-Jhargram-Dhanbad Express (July 30, 2024)

– 12021/12022 Howrah-Barbil-Howrah Jan Shatabdi Express (July 30, 2024)

– 18109 Tatanagar-Itwari Express (July 30, 2024)

– 18030 Shalimar-LTT Express (July 30, 2024)

Short-Terminated/Short-Originated Trains:

– 18114 Bilaspur-Tatanagar Express (journey began on July 29, 2024) will be short-terminated at Rourkela.

– 18190 Ernakulam-Tatanagar Express (journey began on July 28, 2024) will be short-terminated at Chakradharpur.

– 18011 Howrah-Chakradharpur Express (journey begins on July 30, 2024) will be short-terminated at Adra.

– 18110 Itwari-Tatanagar Express (journey begins on July 30, 2024) will be short-terminated at Bilaspur.

The derailment occurred around 3:45 am, involving 16 passenger coaches, one power car, and one pantry car. Sadly, two passengers lost their lives, and 20 others were injured. Emergency responders arrived quickly to rescue trapped passengers and provide medical assistance, with the injured being transported to Chakradharpur for further treatment.

A nearby goods train was also involved in an incident around the same area, although it is unclear if the two incidents happened simultaneously. Senior Railways official Om Prakash Charan mentioned that the exact timeline and cause of the accidents are still under investigation.

Helpline Numbers:

The South Eastern Railway has issued helpline numbers for passengers and their families seeking information:

– Chakradharpur: 06587-238072

– Rourkela: 0661-2501072, 0661-2500244

– Jharsuguda: 06645-272530

– Mumbai: 022-22694040

– Tata: 0657-2290324

– Bhusawal: 08799982712

– Nagpur: 7757912790

– Howrah: 9433357920, 033-26382217

– Shalimar: 7595074427, 6295531471

– Kharagpur: 03222-293764