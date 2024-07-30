Huawei introduces new smart fitness tracker in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Huawei introduced new smart fitness tracker named ‘Huawei Band 8’ in India. The Huawei Band 8 is currently available for purchase in India at a special price of Rs. 4,699 via Flipkart. It is offered in two colour options — Midnight Black and Sakura Pink.

The Huawei Band 8 sports a 1.47-inch rectangular touch-supported AMOLED screen with 194 x 368 pixels resolution and 282ppi pixel density. The watch case is made of durable polymer materials, while the strap is made from silicone or TPU. It is compatible with both Android and iOS smartphones. The smart fitness tracker supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity.

Huawei’s Band 8 is equipped with an accelerometer, gyroscope, and an optical heart rate sensor. The smartwatch also supports the company’s in-house TrueSleep technology that helps users monitor their sleep cycle. It also offers SpO2 (blood oxygen level) and stress monitoring.

The Huawei Band 8 is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery life with typical usage, and 9 days with heavy usage. With the Always-On-Display (AOD) feature enabled, the battery can last for up to three days. The watch has a magnetic charging port and comes with 5 ATM water resistance.