Indian Railways cancels 14 trains, diverts 9: Full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 14 trains and re-routed 9 trains till August 6. The decision was taken due to track upgrade works. According to the Railways department, track doubling work is being carried out in the Izzatnagar zone’s Shahjahanpur-Lucknow and Roza-Sitapur routes. Moreover, yard remodelling work is also underway at Roza junction.

14 cancelled trains:

Train number 15909/10 Avadh-Assam Express will remain cancelled from July 29 to August 4

Train number 22551/52 Antyodaya Express will remain cancelled from July 27 to August 4

Train number 15904/03 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express will remain cancelled from July 29 to August 4

Train number 22453/54 Rajyarani Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 6

Train number 14235/36 Bareilly-Banaras Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15011/12 Lucknow-Chandigarh-Lucknow Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15073/74 Triveni Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 6

Train number 15075/76 Triveni Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5

Train number 15653/54 Amarnath Express will remain cancelled on July 31 and August 2

Train number 15127/28 Kashi Vishwanath Express will remain cancelled from July 31 to August 5.

Train number 14307/08 Bareilly-Prayagraj Express will remain cancelled from August 1-5

Train number 13257/58 Jansadharan Express will remain cancelled from August 1-5

Train number 12203/04 Garib Rath Express will remain cancelled from August 3-6

Train number 12587/88 Amarnath Express will remain cancelled on August 3 and 4

9 rerouted trains:

Train number 14604 Amritsar-Saharsa Jansadharan Express till July 31

Train number 14603 Saharsa-Amritsar Jansadharan Express till August 2

Train number 15531 Saharsa-Amritsar till August 5

Train number 15532 Amritsar-Saharsa Express till August 5

Train number 15211 Darbhanga-Amritsar Jannayak Express till August 4

Train number 14009/14010 Banmankhi-Anand Vihar Express till August 4

Train number 15529 Saharsa-Anand Vihar Express till July 31

Train number 15530 Anand Vihar-Saharsa Express till August 1

Train number 15621 Kamakhya-Anand Vihar Express till August 1