Jio launches new entry-level feature phone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Jio launched an entry-level feature phone with support for 4G connectivity in India. The phone named ‘JioBharat J1 4G’ comes with support for Jio’s special JioBharat plan. It comes pre-installed with applications like JioTV, JioCinema, and JioPay.

The JioBharat J1 4G is currently available for purchase in India priced at Rs. 1,799 via Amazon. The feature phone is listed in a Dark Grey colour.

The JioBharat J1 4G sports a 2.8-inch display alongside a physical keypad with dedicated navigation as well as call answer and reject buttons. The phone runs on Threadx RTOS and supports 0.13GB onboard storage and up to 128GB of expandable memory.

Jio also extends a 4G recharge plan of Rs. 123 which offers unlimited voice calls and 14GB of data per month. Users can access 455+ channels including several regional channels using the pre-installed JioTV app. Using the JioPay app, they can also access easy UPI transactions.

The JioBharat J1 4G is backed by a 2,500mAh battery and it is also equipped with a 3.5mm audio jack. It carries a digital camera unit at the back. This camera also helps users scan QR codes which can be used for online payments.