Karnataka govt approves re-enrollment for failed students

In a supportive initiative, the Karnataka government has announced that students who failed their SSC and Secondary PUC exams can re-enroll in the same classes at any Government High School or PU College in the next academic year. This move aims to provide these students with a second chance to succeed in their education.

The re-enrollment opportunity is restricted to government institutions; private schools or colleges are not included. This policy seeks to improve pass rates among SSC and second PUC students, who have historically struggled with lower success rates.

To be eligible for re-enrollment, students must have attempted and failed at least two of the three tests conducted by the Karnataka School Examination and Evaluation Board. They must attend classes regularly and fully engage in academic activities, retaking exams for all six subjects. Additionally, class 10th re-enrollees will receive free uniforms, textbooks, shoes, socks, midday meals, and will be exempt from entry fees. The Department of School Education and Literacy has urged teachers to show special concern for these students and maintain a positive attitude towards their efforts.