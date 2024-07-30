Kerala: Heavy rainfall causes 4 train cancellations, 10 partial cancellations

Heavy rainfall in Kerala has caused significant disruptions, leading to the complete cancellation of four trains. The affected services include the Guruvayur-Thrissur Daily Express, Thrissur-Guruvayur Daily Express, Shoranur-Thrissur Daily Express, and Thrissur-Shoranur Daily Express. Additionally, ten trains have been partially cancelled, with some being shortened to run only to specific stations, such as Shoranur, Angamaly, Ernakulam, and Aluva, due to the adverse weather conditions.

Train services between Shoranur and Palakkad have been suspended following a landslide near Mannanur, which blocked the tracks. In Thrissur Akamala, water gushing through the track caused erosion of the soil and rocks beneath, leading to further suspension of train traffic. The southwest monsoon has intensified, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours in Central and Northern Kerala. Continuous rain and strong winds have significantly impacted Wayanad and Kozhikode, resulting in mudslides and evacuations in areas like Mundakkai, Wayanad, and extensive damage from uprooted trees in Kozhikode.

In response to the severe weather conditions, the IMD has issued a red alert for several northern districts, including Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, Kozhikode, and Malappuram. Residents in these areas are advised to exercise extreme caution as the region continues to experience intense rainfall and strong winds, causing mudslides, tree uprooting, and other hazards.