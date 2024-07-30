Kerala landslide in Wayanad: Heavy rainfall traps several, 5 bodies recovered

Early Tuesday morning, major landslides hit Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooral Mala, with the first occurring in Mundakkai Town around 1 am amid heavy rain. During the ongoing rescue efforts, a second landslide struck near Chooral Mala School at approximately 4 am, inundating the school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops with water and mud. At least five people were reported killed in these landslides.

A devastating bridge collapse in Chooral Mala Town has stranded approximately 400 families, as the sole access point to Attamala in Mundakkai is now impassable. This disaster has significantly hindered rescue efforts, resulting in multiple injuries and vehicles being swept away. Kerala has requested helicopter assistance for rescue operations in the Mepadi-Mundakkai landslide area, with a helicopter set to arrive from Sulur. Due to the overflowing river, aerial support is necessary to access the severely affected region.

Following the Chief Minister’s directives, military aid has been sought to facilitate the rescue operation. Two helicopters are expected to arrive in Wayanad soon, with the possibility of landing at SKMJ School being explored. The helicopters are anticipated to arrive by half past seven, and airlifting will be carried out if there are people trapped. Two companies, along with the NDRF team, will join the rescue operations.