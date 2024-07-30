Kerala Rain Update: IMD Issues Red Alert for 8 Districts, Orange Alert for 4

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for eight districts in Kerala on Tuesday (July 30), including Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod. Additionally, an orange alert was issued for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, and Ernakulam, while Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam received a yellow alert. The weather forecast predicts heavy rainfall will continue in North Kerala on Wednesday and Thursday due to a low-pressure area stretching from the Kerala coast to the Gujarat coast.

In Wayanad, the death toll from landslides has risen to 66. Early Tuesday morning, a landslide struck Meppadi, Mundakkai Town, and Chooralmala. The initial landslide occurred around 1 am in Mundakkai Town amid heavy rain. During ongoing rescue operations, a second landslide hit near Chooral Mala School around 4 am, inundating the school, which was serving as a camp, along with nearby houses and shops with water and mud.

In response to the Wayanad landslide, Kerala Health Minister Veena George ordered high alert in nearby districts including Malappuram and Kozhikode. The minister directed hospitals to enhance their facilities and deploy additional health personnel in Wayanad. A team from Kozhikode Medical College has already been sent to support the ongoing rescue and relief efforts.