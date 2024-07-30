Know how to share your WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story

Mumbai: WhatsApp owned by Meta is the most popular social media messaging platform. It is used by billions of users around the world. The WhatsApp Status feature is a very popular feature. This feature allow users to post short videos, voice notes, images, and more. Additionally, users can also share their WhatsApp Status on Facebook Story.

A step-by-step guide on how to share your WhatsApp Status as Facebook Story:

Step 1: Open your WhatsApp and update your status with a photo, video, or text you want to share.

Step 2: After updating your status, click on the three dots in the status section and find the option to share it as a Facebook Story.

Step 3: Customise your status with stickers, text, or drawings to make it more engaging.

Step 4: Choose to share it as a Facebook Story visible to all your friends or specific individuals.

Step 5: Review and confirm your customised status before posting it as a Facebook Story.

Meanwhile, Last June, WhatsApp introduced its Channels feature, which is now available globally. The Channel feature facilitates one-to-many communication via broadcast messages and introduces new interactions, including the ability to react with emojis. As a WhatsApp Channels owner, you can invite up to 16 additional admins to help manage your channel.