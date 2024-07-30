Major Landslide on Bengaluru-Mangaluru NH 75 at Shiradi Ghat

A massive landslide has struck Shiradi Ghat on National Highway 75 near Doddaple in Sakleshpur taluk, following weeks of continuous rain, causing significant disruption in the region. Several vehicles, including an Innova, an I20, an overturned tanker, and a tipper, were caught in the landslide, creating a challenging situation for rescuers. Passengers inside the cars are currently stuck and urgently need assistance.

The landslide, which marks a severe escalation of soil collapses that have been occurring for the past fortnight, has heightened anxiety among locals and passengers trapped in the vehicles. Rescue operations are underway, with workers using JCB machinery to clear the debris. Despite these efforts, there is a growing concern that further soil collapse could lead to a major disaster.

Authorities and rescue teams are on high alert, working around the clock to manage the situation and ensure the safety of those affected. Efforts are focused on clearing the debris and restoring normalcy, as the incident has caused significant chaos in the area.