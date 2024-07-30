Paris Olympics 2024: Second medal for India, Manu Bhaker-Sarabjot Singh win bronze

Paris: India’s ace shooter Manu Bhaker made history by winning her 2nd medal at a single Olympic Games., Manu Bhaker clinched a bronze medal in the 10m mixed team pistol event in the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Manu Bhaker and her partner Sarabjot Singh Manu defeated the Korean pair of Wonho Lee and Jin ye Ohin in the mixed team 10m air pistol e bronze medal match on Tuesday by ‘16-10’.

Manu Bhaker had earlier won the 10m individual bronze as well. Manu Bhaker is the only Indian athlete to win two medals in a single event, since independence in 1947. For Sarabjot, this is his first medal in the Olympics.

It was also the first time that India managed to win a medal in a team event at the Paris Olympic Games, doing so by beating the Koreans.

The only Indian athlete to have won two medals in a single Olympics campaign is Norman Pritchard won two silver medals in athletics during the 1900 Games when India was under British rule. After Pritchard, no Indian athlete has managed to win two medals in a single campaign.

There are a couple of Indian athletes who have won two medals in the Olympic Games cumulatively in their career. They are Sushil Kumar (wrestling) and PV Sindhu (badminton).

Sushil bagged a bronze medal at the Beijing 2008 games before earning a silver medal at London 2012. In the process, he became the first-ever individual athlete from India to win multiple Olympic medals post-independence, over two different campaigns.

Shuttler Sindhu won silver in the Rio Olympics, after being beaten by Spain’s Carolina Marin in the final. It was the first time that India had won a silver medal in Olympic badminton. Sindhu later won bronze at Tokyo 2020. Sindhu is the only woman athlete from India to win multiple medals at the Olympic Games, though over two different editions.