PM Modi highlights India’s 8% growth at ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat’ conference

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (July 30) addressed the opening session of the ‘Journey Towards Viksit Bharat: A Post Union Budget 2024-25 Conference’ at Vigyan Bhawan, emphasizing India’s remarkable economic growth. Reflecting on the pandemic period, he recalled discussions centered around “getting growth back” and expressed confidence that India would soon be on a developmental path. “Today, India is growing at the speed of 8%,” PM Modi stated.

Highlighting the nation’s economic advancements, the Prime Minister noted, “As we discuss the ‘Journey towards Viksit Bharat’, this transformation is about more than changing sentiments—it’s about building confidence. India is now the 5th largest economy globally and is set to become the 3rd largest soon.” He pointed to the substantial increase in capital expenditure, mentioning that it has risen from around Rs 90,000 crore in 2004 to over Rs 11 lakh crore today.

Contrasting the current economic landscape with the pre-2014 era, PM Modi described the previous period as unstable and marred by financial scandals. He asserted that his administration has significantly elevated India’s economic stature. “Before 2014, we faced the fragile five and scams of lakhs of crores. We presented the economy’s details in a White Paper for national debate. We have released and elevated India’s industries,” the Prime Minister said.