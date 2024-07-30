Proven Health Benefits of Dates

Dates (khajoor) are super foods that you must include in diet because of their high nutritional value. Dates are a rich source of important vitamins, minerals, fibre, calcium, potassium, phosphorous, copper, and magnesium, as well as soluble and insoluble fibres that help keep the digestive system running smoothly.

1. Bone health: Dates are a healthy sugar substitute that are high in vitamins, minerals, and fibre. Dates are high in calcium and help to keep bones and teeth strong. It also contains minerals like potassium, phosphorus, copper, and magnesium, which help to prevent bone diseases like osteoporosis and arthritis.

2. Bring relief in arthritis pain: Dates are high in magnesium and have anti-inflammatory qualities, are excellent for relieving aches and pains.

3. Reduce heart attack risk:. Dates lower bad cholesterol, which lowers the risk of heart attack and high blood pressure. Using dates in morning and evening snacks boosts stamina.

4. Dates help you stay warm: Dates give the body with the required heat to keep it warm. Dates can be used as a natural sweetener in a variety of cuisines and drinks.