Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro launched in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme 13 Pro+ and Realme 13 Pro were launched in India on Tuesday. The Realme 13 Pro+ is priced at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 256GB and Rs. 31,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage versions. The top-end model with 12GB RAM + 512GB storage is priced at Rs. 33,999. It is available in Emerald Green and Monet Gold colours.

The price of Realme 13 Pro starts at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version. The 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage variants are priced at Rs. 25,999 and Rs. 28,999 respectively. It is offered in Emerald Green, Monet Purple, and Monet Gold colourss. These are special launch prices and there is no word on the duration of the introductory period.

Realme has scheduled an early bird sale for the Realme 13 Pro series today from 6:00pm to 10:00pm through Realme.com and Flipkart. The pre-booking for the phones will start on July 31 at 12:00pm IST onwards and first sale is set to start on August 6 at 12:00pm IST.

Launch offers include a bank-based discount of Rs. 3,000 and no-cost EMI options for 12 months. Additionally, Realme is providing an extended warranty of one year for the new Realme 13 Pro 5G series.

Realme 13 Pro+ specifications:

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 13 Pro+ runs on Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and features a 6.7-inch full-HD+(1,080×2,412 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, along with an Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of onboard storage.

Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Realme 13 Pro+. The camera setup includes a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.56-inch Sony LYT-701 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an f/1.88 aperture, a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto camera and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle lens.

On the front, there is a 32-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats. The camera setup employs several AI-based features such as AI audio zoom, AI group enhance and AI smart removal among others collectively called HyperImage+.

Connectivity options on the new Realme 13 Pro+ include Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.2. It comes with an X-axis linear motor for gaming. The phone packs dual stereo speakers with Hi-Res audio support. It offers an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.Realme 13 Pro+ is equipped with a 5,200mAh battery along with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Realme 13 Pro specifications:

The Realme 13 Pro has the same SIM, software specifications and chipset as the Realme 13 Pro+. The vanilla model gets a 6.7-inch full-HD+ OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and runs on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset coupled with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. Realme has equipped the handset a nine-layer cooling system, with a 4500 square mm tempered vapour chamber and a 9953 square mm graphite area.

The Realme 13 Pro has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 1 / 1.95-inch sensor with OIS support and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera. For selfies and video chats, the device has a 32-megapixel front camera.

Connectivity options are identical to the Realme 13 Pro+. It has an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance. It is backed by a 5,200mAh battery with support for 45W SuperVOOC charging support.