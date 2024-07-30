Realme launches new smartphone in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Realme Narzo N61 was unveiled in India. The Realme Narzo N61 starts in India at Rs. 7,499 for the 4GB + 64GB, while the 6GB + 128GB variant is priced at Rs. 8,499. The first sale of the handset will start at 12pm IST on August 6 and the company will offer buyers a Rs. 500 coupon discount. It will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon and the Realme India website. The handset is offered in Marble Black and Voyage Blue colours.

The Realme Narzo N61 sports a 6.74-inch HD+ (1,600 x 720 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, up to 180Hz touch sampling rate, and up to 560nits peak brightness level. The handset comes with ArmorShell Protection and TÜV Rheinland High-Reliability certification. The display also comes with Rainwater Smart Touch technology that makes it possible to use the phone with wet hands.

It is powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of onboard storage. The RAM can be virtually increased to up to an additional 6GB to up to 12GB. The phone also supports storage expansion via a microSD card of up to 2TB. It ships with Android 14-based Realme UI 4.0.

The Realme Narzo N61 is equipped with a dual rear camera unit led by a 32-megapixel primary sensor alongside an unspecified secondary sensor. Meanwhile, the front camera carries a 5-megapixel sensor. The handset also comes with the collapsible Mini Capsule 2.0 feature which shows users comprehensive notifications and alerts.

The Realme Narzo N61 is backed by a 5,000mAh battery which is claimed to offer voice call time of up to 30 hours. The smartphone supports dual 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and USB Type-C connectivity. It also comes with an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.