Redmi launches two new tablets in India: Price, Specifications

Mumbai: Redmi Pad Pro 5G and Redmi Pad SE 4G were launched in Indi. Xiaomi’s latest tablets in India are the first by the brand to get both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G is available in Wi-Fi only and Wi-Fi + cellular variants. The Wi-Fi-only Redmi Pad Pro gets a single 6GB RAM and 128GB variant that’s priced at Rs. 21,999. It. The Wi-Fi + cellular Redmi Pad Pro 5G starts at Rs. 24,999 for the 8GB RAM and 128GB inbuilt storage variant. The 8GB RAM and 256GB inbuilt storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 26,999. The Wi-Fi-only variant is available in Graphite Grey and Mist Blue colourways, while the Wi-Fi + cellular variant is available in the Graphite Grey and Quick Silver colour options.

On the other hand, the Redmi Pad SE 4G starts at Rs. 10,999 for the 4GB RAM and 64GB storage variant, whereas the 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant can be purchased for Rs. 11,999. The tablet is available in Forest Green, Ocean Blue, and Urban Grey colour options.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G also comes with introductory offers. Consumers can get a discount of Rs. 2,000 on both models upon using ICICI and HDFC bank credit cards. The same offer is also available by using the specified bank’s debit and credit cards via easy monthly instalments (EMI). Both tablet models will go on sale starting August 2, 12pm on the brand’s website, retail stores, and all major e-commerce platforms.

Also Read: Jio launches new entry-level feature phone in India: Price, Specifications

Redmi Pad Pro 5G features a 12.1-inch LCD screen with a 2.5K (2560 x 1600 pixels) resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and a 600nits peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 inbuilt storage.

The Redmi Pad Pro 5G sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The device is backed by a 10,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging.

For connectivity, the cellular variant gets a dual SIM slot where the second space acts as a hybrid slot and can double as a MicroSD card reader. It also supports Wi-Fi 6, 5 and 4 in both 2.4GHz and 5GHz bandwidth. It also comes with Bluetooth 5.2 and a USB Type-C support.

The Redmi Pad SE 4G features an 8.7-inch LCD screen with 1340 x 800 pixels resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 600nits of peak brightness. The tablet is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset paired with 4GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of eMMC 5.1 Storage.

It sports a single 8-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. The tablet is backed by a 6650mAh battery with 10W wired charging support. It has a dual SIM card slot and a dedicated MicroSD card slot. It also supports dual-band Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, and USB Type-C connectivity.