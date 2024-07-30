Rollme launches Rollme R3 smart ring: Specifications, Price

Mumbai: Rollme has launched its Rollme R3 smart ring globally. Rollme R3 smart ring is listed at $ 179.99 (roughly Rs. 15,000) but is currently available for $89.99 (roughly Rs. 7,500) globally. The smart ring is available in six sizes, ranging from 7 to 12, and in three colourways: black, gold and silver.

Rollme R3 smart ring has a titanium alloy shell made using the CNC (Computer Numerical Control) techniqueThe smart ring is rated waterproof for up to 5ATM but is said to be water-resistant for up to 300 metres.

It is equipped with a PPG (Photoplethysmography) sensor and low-power infrared LEDs which enable automatic measuring of heart rate and blood oxygen. It also supports various sports modes, including walking, running and cycling. The app also provides details such as changes in heart rate, exercise time, calories burned and more.

The Rollme R3 smart ring also features sleep tracking with three different sleep quality settings: awake, deep sleep and light sleep. It is also equipped with gesture features which can be used to carry out activities including playing music, taking photos, switching to video and flipping pages. The smart ring is also claimed to control devices such as smartphones and smart TVs via specific gestures.

Rollme claims its smart ring can last up to 10 days on a single charge. It comes with a standby time of up to 60 days.