Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty end marginally higher

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended marginally higher in the volatile session on July 30. BSE Sensex closed at 81,455.40, up 99.56 pts or 0.12%. NSE Nifty 50 ended at 24,857.30, up 21.20 pts or 0.09%.

Stocks advanced on BSE were 2,332. Meanwhile, 1,554 stocks declined and 112 stocks remain unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,998. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 338, and those that hit a 52-week low was 12. In addition, 367 stocks traded in upper circuit and 186 stocks hit the lower circuit.

Top gainers included BPCL, NTPC, Tata Motors, Power Grid Corp and Asian Paints. Top losers were Cipla, LTIMindtree, SBI Life Insurance, Grasim Industries and Sun Pharma.

Except FMCG and Healthcare, all other sectoral indices ended in the green with power, realty and auto up 0.5-1 percent. Nifty FMCG declined 1.06% to trade at 61,853.40. BSE Midcap index was up 0.3 percent and Smallcap index rose 0.9 percent.