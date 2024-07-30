TN CM Stalin announces Rs 5 Cr aid ;Death toll 73

On Tuesday (July 30), Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced a Rs 5 crore aid package to Kerala in response to the devastating landslide in Wayanad that has claimed at least 73 lives. The death toll is expected to rise, with government sources fearing that around 250 people are still trapped in the debris. Stalin expressed Tamil Nadu’s solidarity with the affected people and pledged support through financial aid, deploying two IAS-led teams, and sending medical and rescue personnel to assist in relief efforts.

Stalin shared his commitment to aiding Kerala on the social media platform X, stating, “Tamil Nadu stands in solidarity with the people of Kerala affected by the Wayanad landslide tragedy. We are contributing Rs 5 crore towards relief and rehabilitation. Two teams, led by IAS officers, will be deployed to assist in the efforts. Furthermore, a medical team comprising doctors and nurses, along with a Fire and Rescue Services team, will also be dispatched to provide support.” He also mentioned his phone conversation with Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, emphasizing a united approach to tackling the crisis.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also reached out to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, assuring full support from the Centre for rescue operations. Modi announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives and Rs 50,000 for the injured. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also offered assistance to Kerala. The landslide has wreaked havoc in Wayanad’s villages of Mundakkai, Chooralmala, and Attama, with authorities discovering at least 11 bodies in various parts of the Chaliyar River in Malappuram.